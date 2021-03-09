Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $220.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $226.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.40.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

