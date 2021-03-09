Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Holdings Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,291,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,632 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 2.28% of Cedar Fair worth $50,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.43. 5,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,969. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.53.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by $0.36. Equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

