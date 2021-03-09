Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CE. Citigroup reduced their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.05.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $150.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.73. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $152.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

