Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Shares of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.24. 369,328 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 211,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $7.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.01.

About Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP)

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

