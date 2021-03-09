Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Trading Up 5.2%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 930,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,224,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLRB. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.44.

The stock has a market cap of $91.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cellectar Biosciences news, insider Jarrod Longcor bought 29,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,899.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James V. Caruso bought 37,037 shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 81,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,756.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 74,074 shares of company stock worth $100,000. Insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

