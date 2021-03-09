Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Up 18.4%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s stock price shot up 18.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.81 and last traded at $21.65. 1,074,646 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 470,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Cellectis alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $926.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.