Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Shares Up 16.3%

Shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) shot up 16.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.00. 6,622,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 25,220,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsion by 23.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Celsion in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

