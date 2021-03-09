Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Trading 11.3% Higher

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)’s stock price rose 11.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 606,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,922,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Cemtrex from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

