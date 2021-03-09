Centaur (CNTR) Price Reaches $0.0144 on Major Exchanges

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.88 or 0.00494251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00051544 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00077382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00077341 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.82 or 0.00470154 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,083,333 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

