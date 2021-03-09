Centaur (CNTR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.91 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Centaur has a market capitalization of $13.91 million and $229,964.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centaur has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.72 or 0.00506911 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00068803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00059640 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00075482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $282.02 or 0.00522281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00076685 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,083,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

