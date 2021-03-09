Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will announce sales of $29.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.66 billion and the highest is $29.69 billion. Centene posted sales of $26.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $117.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.37 billion to $120.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $122.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $120.09 billion to $125.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.79.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Centene by 1,640.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. Centene has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average of $61.75.

Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

