CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,130,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 328,382 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 1.68% of CenterPoint Energy worth $197,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 25.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.79. 149,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,456. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.