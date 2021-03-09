Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Senior Officer Sells C$873,282.40 in Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,021.60.

CG traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.61. 316,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,437. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.52 and a 52 week high of C$19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.28.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

