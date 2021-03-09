Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPYYY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

Centrica stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $2.85. 6,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,635. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Centrica has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

