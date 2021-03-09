Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CPYYY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of CPYYY stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.85. 6,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,635. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Centrica has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

