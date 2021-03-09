Centricus Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To End on March 16th (OTCMKTS:CENHU)

Centricus Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:CENHU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, March 16th. Centricus Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS CENHU opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Centricus Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

About Centricus Acquisition

There is no company description available for Centricus Acquisition Corp.

