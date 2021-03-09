Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Acquires 300 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 300 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 862,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,227,357.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Century Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $95.59. The stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,253. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25. The stock has a market cap of $532.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNBKA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Century Bancorp by 295.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Century Bancorp by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Century Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Century Bancorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Century Bancorp during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

