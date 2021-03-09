Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Century Communities comprises approximately 1.4% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 1.30% of Century Communities worth $18,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,278,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,403,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCS traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.19. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $987.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCS. Wedbush raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

