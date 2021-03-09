Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) rose 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 2,466,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 6,356,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

CRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a market cap of $321.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 544.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,118,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 945,296 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 371,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

