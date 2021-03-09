Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 15,080 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,080 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 0.8% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $24,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.06. The company had a trading volume of 216,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,943,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.79. The company has a market cap of $619.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Barclays boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

