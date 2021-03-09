Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 19,963 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 216.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,180 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 19,963 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 79.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 44.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 251,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

Autodesk stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $266.22. 8,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,193. The company has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.00, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

