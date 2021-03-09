Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 20,307 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 236,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,103,486. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

