Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 4,327 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $309.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,026,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,142,234. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.01 and a 200 day moving average of $305.43. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

