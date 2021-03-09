Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,412,000 after buying an additional 115,008 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,345,000 after buying an additional 194,728 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after acquiring an additional 634,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,761,000 after acquiring an additional 175,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.40.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.84. The company had a trading volume of 34,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $226.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

