Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.71, for a total value of $2,917,100.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,225 shares of company stock valued at $25,506,851. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded down $9.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $283.31. The company had a trading volume of 77,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.02 and a 200 day moving average of $243.14. The company has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $298.31.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.73.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

