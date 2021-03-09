Cerity Partners LLC Buys 17,453 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 319,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,388,000 after acquiring an additional 39,810 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 360,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,388,000 after acquiring an additional 122,962 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 782,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,963,000 after acquiring an additional 172,287 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.91. 307,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,189,524. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.30 and a 200 day moving average of $139.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $183.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.