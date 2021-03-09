Cerity Partners LLC Buys 32,228 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,228 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $26,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,995,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,591,955. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $230.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

