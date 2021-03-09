Cerity Partners LLC Buys 38,192 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 130.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,192 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 204,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 75,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 109,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $387.95. The company had a trading volume of 77,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,365. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $385.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

