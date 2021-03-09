Cerity Partners LLC Buys 48,022 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the third quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 415,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,962,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,316,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 133.2% during the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $60.93. The stock had a trading volume of 185,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,817,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -549.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

