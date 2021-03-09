Cerity Partners LLC Buys 80,966 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $16,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 98.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 199,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.62. 32,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,460. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

