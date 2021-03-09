Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 263,245 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 263,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,809 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.1% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.3% during the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 31,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $54.07. 4,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,600. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.