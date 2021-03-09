Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,575 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.0% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $31,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,590,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.75. The stock had a trading volume of 602,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,405,025. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

