Cerity Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,320 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 16,028 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in shares of Visa by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 5,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $4.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.10. The company had a trading volume of 113,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,848,171. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.99 and its 200 day moving average is $205.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

