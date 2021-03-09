Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 160.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,986 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $9,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.30. 81,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,840. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $174.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.