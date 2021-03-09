Cerity Partners LLC Has $12.27 Million Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

VUG traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $249.63. 32,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,512. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $269.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.93.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

