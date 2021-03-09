Cerity Partners LLC Has $12.83 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $47,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,373,418. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.90.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.