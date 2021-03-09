Cerity Partners LLC Has $150.20 Million Stock Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,604,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,257 shares during the period. GDS comprises approximately 4.8% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cerity Partners LLC owned 1.05% of GDS worth $150,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in GDS by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GDS by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GDS by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.28. 17,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,354. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.08 and a beta of 1.17. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $116.76.

GDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.