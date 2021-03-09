Cerity Partners LLC Has $262.88 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,289,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,386 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 8.4% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.41% of Illinois Tool Works worth $262,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,972. The company has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

