Cerity Partners LLC Has $28.53 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 87,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $16.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,124.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,417. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,985.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,737.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,307 shares of company stock valued at $14,349,621. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

