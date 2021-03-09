Cerity Partners LLC Has $76.46 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust makes up 2.5% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Northern Trust worth $76,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,398 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after buying an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 590.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,771,000 after buying an additional 545,917 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,138,000 after buying an additional 203,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 267,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,944,000 after buying an additional 190,810 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.86. 21,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,963. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.65.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

