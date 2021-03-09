Cerity Partners LLC Has $9.16 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS traded up $4.39 on Monday, hitting $331.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,173. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $340.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.03.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.18.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

