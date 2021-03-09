Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 11,633.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Danaher by 562.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,637,000 after purchasing an additional 847,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Danaher by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,882,000 after purchasing an additional 412,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $217.86. 13,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,394. The stock has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.80 and its 200 day moving average is $224.17. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

