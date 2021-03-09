Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,321 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,469 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,157,883. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $249.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

