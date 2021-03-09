Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 11,125 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,556 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $321.35. The stock had a trading volume of 61,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,360. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $276.34 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.08.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

