Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 1,279 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,747. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The company has a market capitalization of $158.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.11.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.