Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 1,907 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,711 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.39.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total transaction of $60,968,315.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,580,991 shares in the company, valued at $380,412,263.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 416,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $61,723,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,196,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,182,017 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.78. 144,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,024,789. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

