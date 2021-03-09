Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 5,314 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,471,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,152,000 after purchasing an additional 99,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Intuit by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after purchasing an additional 239,842 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $386.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,365. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.82. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

