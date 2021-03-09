Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 80,173 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 104.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,173 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ICF traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.05. The stock had a trading volume of 98,362 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.00. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.