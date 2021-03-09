Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 482,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,405,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.70% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,795,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,292,000 after purchasing an additional 85,108 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 995,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,017,000 after buying an additional 49,517 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 691,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,047,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,314. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48.

