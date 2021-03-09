Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 371,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 3.73% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGHY. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 59,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 26,362 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,816. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.